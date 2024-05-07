Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $76.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $76,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.69. The company had a trading volume of 455,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,475. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.