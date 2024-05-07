Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Alico Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 86,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,641. Alico has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.
Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alico
About Alico
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alico
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is a Dividend King?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.