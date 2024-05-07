Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 86,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,641. Alico has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alico

About Alico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Alico by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alico by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

