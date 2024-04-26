SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 95,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,961. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.