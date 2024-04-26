Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 780 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $127.49. 151,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

