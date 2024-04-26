WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.10-16.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. The company had a trading volume of 427,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $6,281,961. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

