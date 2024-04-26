Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.39. 368,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,271. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average of $228.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

