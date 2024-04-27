Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $84.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00054089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,138,277,064 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

