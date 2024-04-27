AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,919. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

Get AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF alerts:

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.