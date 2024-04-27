United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 48.9% in April

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of UBFO stock remained flat at $7.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
