United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Down 48.9% in April

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBFO stock remained flat at $7.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

