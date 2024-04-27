Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

