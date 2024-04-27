Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BENFW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
About Beneficient
