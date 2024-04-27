Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.89.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.45. 1,565,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.33 and a 200 day moving average of $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

