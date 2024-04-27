Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BCSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 450,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $222,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

