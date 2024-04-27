Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 24,314 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPEM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $54.20. 21,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,608. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.58.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

