Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,204. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

