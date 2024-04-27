Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 5,224 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

