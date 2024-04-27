AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 86.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
AB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
