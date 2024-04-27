Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 77,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.