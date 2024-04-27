Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 80,579 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.72. 15,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,095. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

