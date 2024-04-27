Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $161.29. 5,659,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

