IG Group (LON:IGG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $706.71

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.71 ($8.73) and traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.14). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 732.50 ($9.05), with a volume of 754,933 shares traded.

IGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.61) to GBX 782 ($9.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 995.95, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 720.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 707.43.

In other news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £67,900 ($83,868.58). 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

