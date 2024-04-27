Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,325.09

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,325.09 ($65.77) and traded as high as GBX 5,517 ($68.14). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,379 ($66.44), with a volume of 2,270,401 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($81.89) to GBX 6,610 ($81.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.35) to GBX 5,900 ($72.88) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($95.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($72.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($74.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,351.25 ($78.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,119.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,328.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,945.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($64.43), for a total value of £205,458.24 ($253,777.47). Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.