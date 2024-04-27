Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $11.49 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 261,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Quarry LP owned about 3.95% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

