Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Drops By 90.9%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TWLV remained flat at $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 871.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

