180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 730,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,529.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,507 shares of company stock worth $84,865. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,311. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

