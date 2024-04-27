Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 963 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.65% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:QTJL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. 1,922 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

