Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,042 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,069 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $746.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.