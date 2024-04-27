Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 9,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

