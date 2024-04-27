Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Unique Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 1.91% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $142.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.