Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

FIS traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

