Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF comprises 1.9% of Unique Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 5.53% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

PEZ stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. 2,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

