White Pine Capital LLC Purchases 13,743 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Limoneira makes up approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Limoneira worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 218.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 30,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,960. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Limoneira

Limoneira Profile

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.