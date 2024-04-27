White Pine Capital LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30,762.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,713,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,391,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

