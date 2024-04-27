White Pine Capital LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

White Pine Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 705,565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,918,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,583.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 275,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.79. 1,917,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,868. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

