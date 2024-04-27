Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $511,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HYDB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. 46,859 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

