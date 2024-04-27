White Pine Capital LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.77. 4,026,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.