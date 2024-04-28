Little House Capital LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $138.30. 9,453,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

