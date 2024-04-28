PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $241.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

