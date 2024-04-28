Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded down C$7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$146.85. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.15. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$145.81 and a 12 month high of C$238.75.
About Pernod Ricard
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pernod Ricard
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.