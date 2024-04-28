Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded down C$7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$146.85. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.15. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of C$145.81 and a 12 month high of C$238.75.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

