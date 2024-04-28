SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stake Reduced by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,961. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

