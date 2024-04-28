HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,837 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 443,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.