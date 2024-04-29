AtonRa Partners Purchases 91 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.