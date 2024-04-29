Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 198,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 143,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.91.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter.
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
