Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 198,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 143,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exela Technologies stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELA Free Report ) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,414 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Exela Technologies worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

