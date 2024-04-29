Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Global Star Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of GLSTW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. Global Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Global Star Acquisition
