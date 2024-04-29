Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,725 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 468,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253,118 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.