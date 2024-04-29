Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,725 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 468,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,253,118 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
