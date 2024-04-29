Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,392,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,423,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.