Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 34,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,591,000 after buying an additional 748,375 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 393.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 357,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,456,000 after acquiring an additional 284,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 375.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,989 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,969 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.