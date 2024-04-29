Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 8.8%

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

