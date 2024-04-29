United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.41 and last traded at $40.49. 4,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 1,203.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

