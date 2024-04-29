Kava Price Hits $0.69 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $744.81 million and $16.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00054796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,352 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

