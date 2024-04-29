Comparing Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) & Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Avantor has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Avantor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantor and Revvity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.97 billion 2.34 $321.10 million $0.39 61.74 Revvity $2.75 billion 4.72 $693.09 million $5.50 19.09

Profitability

Revvity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avantor. Revvity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Avantor and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 3.79% 13.15% 5.20% Revvity 25.20% 7.41% 4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantor and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 12 0 2.75 Revvity 0 6 6 0 2.50

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Revvity has a consensus target price of $118.91, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Revvity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revvity is more favorable than Avantor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantor beats Revvity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.